Surveillance video shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols on the street after officers held him down, punched and kicked him. (MPD video)

MEMPHIS, TN (Associated Press) — The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger over the killing of Tyre Nichols was evident around the NBA Friday night.

Games were played not long after the video was released showing how Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was killed by five Memphis police officers.

Several teams released statements of support for the family, as did the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

The emotions around the league were palpable, as has been the case so many times after so many other incidents of violence by police against Black men and women in recent years.