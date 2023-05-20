LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) — Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury in her first WNBA regular-season game since being jailed in Russia.

The Los Angeles Sparks won 94-71 in the teams’ opener.

Griner was back in action after being detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested a Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap.

Griner hugged Vice-President Kamala Harris as she left the court before the game.