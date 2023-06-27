SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catfish Bay’s “Greatest Show on H2O” is back for its opening show of the season. Last year, it opened to a sold-out crowd with large water stunts and even fireworks to end the spectacle.

The Greatest Show on H2O is back for another explosive opening.

“We have huge pyramids, barefoot waterskiing, guys going upside down doing flips and stuff like that. Pretty gals on the water doing ballet to choreographed music. All sorts of amazing stuff,” Catfish Bay Owner and President Jim Bruns said.

In last year’s opening show, more than a thousand people got to see all of the stunts plus a fireworks show over Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls

“But it was a fantastic, sold-out night. It was over the water, and it was crazy cool when that happened. We were told this is one of the best fireworks show they’ve ever seen was out here at Catfish Bay,” Bruns said.

Dawson Wallen is one of the skiers who can’t wait to perform.

“All of our skiers are well-rounded, so they all can do a little bit of everything, so you don’t have to have one skier for one specific thing,” Wallen said.

“In the last 30 years, we’ve had over 25 of our skiers go on to ski professionally all over the world,” Bruns said.

While they’re still waiting on approval to launch fireworks for the second year in a row, organizers say they still have a great performance lined up this Friday for the start of the regular season.

“We’re giving away a bunch of prizes this Friday night, and we’re going to have the greatest show on H2O, and hopefully we’ll have the greatest firework show on H2O right here at Catfish Bay,” Bruns said.

The regular season opener is this Friday at 7 p.m. There will also be a show on the 4th of July at 2 p.m.

Catfish Bay won’t know if they get to launch fireworks Friday until tomorrow or Thursday, so check their website, which is here.