Great Plains Zoo set to re-open May 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo will soon be back open.

The zoo announced on Thursday that they will re-open on May 20. The zoo says new policies have been put into place to keep guests and staff safe.

The zoo will implement Timed Ticketing with limited capacity. All Zoo visits will now require a timed ticket that can be reserved on their website. Members will need to reserve a $0 ticket for a day and session of their choice. Members will need their membership card number, zip code, and last name to reserve online.

The zoo is strongly encouraging guests to purchase tickets online. The zoo will have two gates open for quick scanning of your tickets.

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History, train, carousel, and other indoor and high touch point areas will remain closed temporarily.