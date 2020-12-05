Granite City’s patio pods

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant is thinking outside the tackle box by borrowing a staple from ice fishing and bringing it to the patio. Granite City has set up heated, weather-proof ice fishing houses outside the building as a social distance dining option.

The fish aren’t biting, but the customers are, inside the ice fishing houses at Granite City.

“I think I would choose this over the ice fishing,” customer Linda Peta said.

Linda Peta of Mitchell and her daughter Victoria took a break from Christmas shopping in Sioux Falls to have lunch inside a Granite City pod.

“We love the food to begin with and then to know that we can have just a little spin to our dinner, all the more fun,” Peta said.

“You guys don’t have to sit on a frozen lake now. You can sit in a nice, heated ventilated ice house,” Granite City Marketing Manager Kaylie Wynthein said.

Each ice house can seat up to eight people. A safer place for customers to eat is made to order for a restaurant industry that’s struggled during the pandemic.

“Service and staff still trying to make a livelihood and so this is kind of a creative way to kind of get people back into the restaurant,” Wynthein said.

Granite City sees these pods as a way of extending the outdoor season and possibly, well beyond the pandemic.

“If it’s popular enough this year, we would definitely bring it back next year. This experience is one that you can’t get anywhere else in Sioux Falls,” Wynthein said.

Peta is already planning a return trip to enjoy dining-out, under the tent.

“It’s a whole new experience for us in South Dakota to be able to sit outside in December and enjoy our food and our family and the outdoors at the same time. Love it,” Peta said.

The pods are cleaned and wiped-down after each group is finished eating. There’s a minimum of four customers per pod and you have to make reservations. To reserve your pod, call 605-362-0000.