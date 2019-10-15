Grand Falls Casino handled more than $1.1 million in sports betting in September

LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) – It’s been two months since sports betting officially started in Iowa and so far, the state is seeing a positive outcome.

During the month of September, it brought in nearly $335,000 in state tax revenue statewide. But the state isn’t the only one seeing positive numbers.

September was the first full month for sports betting in Iowa. At Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, you can make a wager on football, basketball, and more.

The northwest Iowa business netted nearly $200,000 in just the first month.

“We’re very excited to continue to see that number grow, the tri state area is very excited about sports book,” director of marketing, Damon John said.

During that same time, Grand Falls handled more than $1.1 million and paid out over $950,000 in winnings.

“Football season is a great time to launch a sports book, it’s the most popular sport in our area and most areas in the country, so with pro football and college football, so it’s an exciting time for us,” John said.

And there will soon be even more to celebrate. Grand Falls is still using a temporary sportsbook lounge. A new permanent sportsbook is in the works, where you’ll be able to place a bet, then watch for favorite team on a 33 foot by 9 foot screen.

“We’re very excited about the numbers we’ve seen so far and we look forward to seeing those numbers grow, as football season progresses and as our plans here progress,” John said.

In total for September, Iowa sports books handled over $38 million in sports bets, paying out $33.5 million in winnings. The state also says 15 casinos netted nearly $5 million.

Here you can find the full sports wagering revenue report for September.