SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 2. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A downtown Vermillion business was vandalized by a group of six people.

With harvest season getting underway here in KELOLAND….an area fire department is sending out a reminder about grain bin safety.

The soccer community here in Sioux Falls is rallying behind one of their own. Dawson Aberson was critically injured last month during a soccer match against Harrisburg. It was then teammates and parents decided to help out however they could.

Another day of record or near-record heat is forecast across southeastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows have also been setting records, with many spots holding in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

No neighboring state is as liberal as South Dakota when it comes to traveling with loaded guns and hunting on, along or over roads.

Beth Saltzman, from Viborg, S.D., claimed the world championship in the right arm competition at the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA) World Arm Wrestling Championships.

During the game, a Deuel County Deputy decided to show off some school spirit. Deputy Nutter picked up some pom-poms and did a routine with the cheerleaders, which got a chant from the crowd.

