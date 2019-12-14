Gov. Walz on refugees: “The inn is not full in Minnesota”

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Associated Press) — Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement.

The Democrat made the declaration in a letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,

in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. Walz told Pompeo: “The inn is not full in Minnesota.

Under Trump’s executive order, state and county governments must both consent to allowing refugee resettlement.

Also Friday, Minneapolis approved a resolution to support the resettlement of refugees in the city. Walz says Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those seeking refuge.