Governor Noem on Wednesday responded to a letter she received from Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner.

In the letter Noem sent to Bear Runner, the governor says “any tribal interaction with traffic otherwise passing through the reservation is unlawful and could actually increase the risk of spreading the virus on the reservation.”

Noem also said in the the letter she hopes both sides can continue to work together to accomplish their goals.

Read the full letter: