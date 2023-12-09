SIOUX CENTER, IA (Associated Press) — Republican presidential candidates will cross paths again in Iowa just days after a bitter debate and as the countdown to the caucuses nears the one-month mark.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, along with pastor Ryan Binkley, will make their case — this time without the others interrupting — in northwest Iowa, a more rural, conservative corner of the state.

Each will get time onstage with Rep. Randy Feenstra and his wife to discuss faith, family and politics at Dordt University in Sioux Center.