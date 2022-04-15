SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All week, residents at Good Samaritan Society have been celebrating Easter. They even went on an Easter egg hunt.

The eggs are hidden and the residents are ready for their Easter Egg Scavenger hunt.

“Just getting together with everybody, and it’s a lot better than just sitting in your room all day you know,” said resident Floyd Johnson.

“You know they love competition. They love being with each other, coming to an event, and being together and kind of competing against each other. So this is a really excellent way for them to get excited about Easter and to celebrate Easter,” said Rachael Day, activity director.

Activities, like this egg hunt, give residents a chance to get out and be active, in a competitive way.

“This gives them the opportunity to exercise and do something fun and wheel around with their wheelchair and ambulate with their feet. Its kind of a new way for us to come together as a team and get a job done,” said Day.

“That’s good. We should be busy, you know with something,” said Mabel Grave, resident.

Building community and having fun while celebrating traditions.

“Holidays are really important to our residents, they are from a generation where celebrating holidays is something that they’ve always done and that they’ve always wanted to do,” said Day.

“Yeah, I like being together with other people. Especially people that sit at your same table, that way we get to learn a lot about each other’s life,” said Johnson.

Staff hit 120 Easter eggs throughout the building.