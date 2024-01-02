BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) –The U.S. Forest Service provided a green light on a Gold Crest Gold Exploration project near Spearfish.

Solitario Zinc is a Colorado-based mining exploration company that will work throughout the hills on this project.

The Gold Crest Gold Exploration project looks to begin this summer.

“We’re exploring a large area. And the holes, some of the holes, there are about 25 sites that we’re proposing to drill. Some of them are 5 miles away from Spearfish Canyon, some of them are less,” Solitario Zinc COO Walkt Hunt said.

For some this gold exploration throughout the Spearfish Canyon area can be looked at as an exciting time. However, there are some groups out there that are worried about the conditions that it is going to put on the water supply for those in the area.

“The long-term health of water in the Black Hills is at stake with this project. And the amount of water that is required for each of these drilling projects is massive,” Black Hills Clean Water Alliance Northern Hills Organizer Alex Massa said.

Black Hills Clean Water Alliance looks to protect this entrance to the Black Hills.

“Ultimately, it’s well known that Spearfish Canyon is one of the most scenic and beautiful places in the United States, if not the entire North America, and we aim to keep it that way,” Massa said.

Officials with Solitario Zinc say they’ll be out of the way and will not interfere with those visiting the canyon.

“Fact is that we will be out there, we’ll be drilling and nobody will even know it. I mean unless people actually search for us, nobody will notice,” Hunt said.

Walt Hunt also says that the company will fill each hole that they drill.

The public will have the entire month of January to weigh in on this exploration here.