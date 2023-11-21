SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather is getting colder and that leaves many of us dreaming of cozying up in warm pajamas each night. But not all families can afford warm pajamas for everyone. That’s why a Sioux Falls salon is stepping up to help the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

2nd Avenue Salon Suites is teaming up with the owners of the Alibi Bar and McNally’s Irish Pub for the second annual holiday PJ drive.

“So we’re hoping to get enough pajamas for Lowell Elementary and Cleveland Elementary,” Megan Hall, owner of 2nd Avenue Salon Suites, said. “These kids don’t have pajama days because some of the kids don’t have pajamas, so they just don’t do pajama days at their school.”

Megan Hall grew up in Sioux Falls and was a student at Lowell Elementary herself. So she’s glad to be able to now give back.

“I’ve been part of the Sioux Falls community all of my life so this is huge for me because I think the community itself has given me so much. To be able to give back to these kids is just so exciting,” Hall said.

And if you donate a new pair of pajamas, you could also win a gift basket of goods and services that Hall says are valued at up to a thousand dollars.

“It’s pretty much like having a full spa day here,” Hall said. “There’s a microblading session from our microblader, Madison. We have a waxing gift card, a mani-pedi, a lash lift and tint and a men’s haircut and beard trim. And then, like I said, lots of products and tools.”

Helping others keep warm and getting a chance to treat yourself this holiday season.

You can drop off pajamas in sizes youth small through adult medium until December 7th at 2nd Avenue Salon Suites. And Hall says that night, the Alibi will host a ‘Jamming for Jammies’ event that you can donate a free drink ticket and a chance to win concert and PBR tickets.