SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Everyone likes to make a difference this time of year and right now, helping local kids could be as easy as clearing out your bookshelves.

Books just like these will brighten the holidays for kids in Sioux Falls, and it’s all thanks to donations from the community.

“Our goal is to have people donate books to REACH so then we can turn around and curate those books and donate them back so they can give them back to the mission to kids who come through there,” said Paige Carda, Executive Director, Reach Literacy

“This is something you can clean out your closet and again, as long as the books are not ripped or in poor condition we really want to provide books that are good quality for those kids because they deserve new books too,” said Elly Heckel, Communications and Marketing Director, Union Gospel Mission

This year, they are hoping to collect around 300 books for kids of all ages.

“Anything like the dog man series, or cat man, the treehouse books are still incredibly popular. If you are looking at that upper level, anything that would be a middle school, middle school is probably our least donated book because that’s like when you really first learn to love reading and you hang on to that book, because you love it so much, please feel free to donate that back to somebody,” said Carda. “Harry Potter is still incredibly popular, it’s probably our most requested book that we get requested 25 years later.”

Spreading a love of reading this holiday season.

“Literacy is really a cornerstone for your entire life, it provides the opportunity to be able to go to school, be able to strengthen your health care, to be able to provide for your family, so if we can have that opportunity for kids and adults to have books in your home, that’s really the number one predictor of success,” said Carda.

“Imagine waking up on Christmas morning and feeling really special and that’s what we want for everybody,” said Heckel. “So just making it the most special that we can for those families and even individuals that we serve.”

You can donate books for the drive at reach literacy until December 23rd. You can also donate to the union gospel mission any time. We’ve included more information about donating or volunteering with the distribution here.