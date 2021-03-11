Girls basketball fans adjusting to state tournament protocols

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s South Dakota girls state basketball tournament is already ahead of the game when it comes to taking on the coronavirus. Last year’s tournament was cancelled by COVID-19 after teams played their opening-round games.

The stands aren’t as full as a typical state tournament. But Washington Warrior basketball parents like Louisa Biteler are just glad the games are taking place.

“We’re so grateful to be able to have a season this year and to make it to state and to actually have a tournament this year,” Biteler said.

A tournament that ended abruptly last year at the beginning of the pandemic is mounting a comeback at the Sanford Pentagon.

“There were a lot of people, October, November, who were asking would we get to this point? Would we have a championship? We probably had a lot of people thinking there’s no way we would have even got here,” South Dakota High School Activities Association Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said.

Fans attending the tournament are required to wear masks, while seating is limited to 25-percent of capacity.

Everyone, from the cheerleaders, to the players, to the fans, to the coaching staff, has to clear-out of the Heritage Court after every game, so workers can scrub down and sanitize the area ahead of the next game.

“They’re cleaning down the commonly-touched surfaces, using the foggers, air ventilation, all the steps that are coming in to help us make it as safe as we possibly can,” Krogstrand said.

“I wish that we could just kind of come and go a little bit more freely, but I also understand they want us to be able to have a tournament, so I guess if we need to follow it, we will,” Biteler said.

March Madness for Biteler means watching her daughter play in-person, while cheering on the prospect that this year, in spite of the pandemic, a state champion will be crowned on the court.

After each game of the AA tournament, the players are allowed to meet with their families in one of the side courts, while crews clean the building.