SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is election day for the Sioux Falls School Board, and while there are three names on the ballot, there are two people vying for your vote – Dawn Marie Johnson and Brian Mattson.

Dawn Marie Johnson

Brian Mattson

The Instructional Planning Center had a steady stream of people coming in to vote Tuesday afternoon.

“Easy peasy. I didn’t have to wait in line. There’s lots of people helping,” voter Maria Travers said.

Compared to your typical election day where there’s a number of names and items to vote on, this Sioux Falls School Board Election only has three names on the ballot.

“As a parent and a wife of a teacher in the district, I certainly care and I’m invested in what’s going on in the district. Hopefully, voting for someone who is, shares values that we share,” Travers said.

Voters who came out say its important to voice your opinions.

“I don’t miss a vote, because if you miss a vote, then you can’t have a right to complain,” voter Kathleen Fjellestad said.

Don Fjellestad says he taught history in the Sioux Falls School District for 36 years.

“I know the importance of voting. It’s critical to any democracy and it’s under threat right now,” Don said.

Craig Sletten says it’s a privilege to be a part of the process.

“I think we should all vote, because if we see something we don’t like or do like, voice your opinion,” Sletten said.

And in an election like this one where the turnout is typically not as high as other elections, voters want to make sure they have a say since the winner will be making decisions that affect people and students locally.

“We live here, so it’s very important to voice your opinion on who in fact is going to run the situation,” Sletten said.

“They’re making decisions that involve our children. Ours are very grown. One of ours is a teacher here in the district. And so very important,” Kathleen said.

If you’re wondering about the third name listed on the ballot — he decided not to run, but it was too late to take his name off.

The polls close at 7:00 p.m. CT, and a winner will be announced as soon as all votes are counted, which is being done by hand.

You can see results as they come in on the Sioux Falls School District website.

We will keep you updated as those results come in this evening on-air and online.