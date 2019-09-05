George McGovern Middle School first to offer breakfast in the classroom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls middle school is hoping to make their students’ mornings more efficient by offering them breakfast in the classroom.

Most of George McGovern Middle School’s kids arrive on bus. They’re usually in a rush to get to their rooms at 8:55 a.m. Instead of going to the cafeteria to grab a quick snack, students can now run through a line in the hall and pick up fruit, juice and a cinnamon roll pack and take it to class.

“When they head to the commons for breakfast in the morning, it becomes a very social time. Which is great but then those kids linger and hang out there and by the time they do leave, finishing their breakfast and get back to the classroom. They’re late,” teacher Heidi Freese said.

School officials say 50 kids took advantage of the program early on and at last check, 200 students are enjoying breakfast in the classroom every day. Breakfast in the classroom is also implemented in several Sioux Falls elementary schools.