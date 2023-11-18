SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lead analyst for Gas Buddy says gas prices in KELOLAND should continue to fall, and will reach a low point between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Patrick De Haan said earlier this week that gas prices will remain low over the winter. However, the news isn’t so good for diesel prices.

“Diesel prices tend to do the opposite of gasoline price and this is the time of year that diesel is because heating oil is essentially the same product as diesel we tend to see demand for diesel going up so that puts upward pressure on the demand for diesel,” De Haan said.

Although diesel will not drop like gas prices, De Haan said diesel is still down about a $1 a gallon from this time last year.