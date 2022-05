SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a ruptured gas line in southwestern Sioux Falls has been fixed.

Around 11:30 a.m., Sioux Falls police asked the public to avoid the area of West Jordan Drive and South Holbrook Avenue after a gas line had been “severed.”

As of 12:23 p.m., the gas line has been repaired, according to the department’s Facebook page.