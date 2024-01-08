SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While SDSU fans are celebrating the Jackrabbit’s FCS Championship win this weekend, they aren’t celebrating the severe winter weather they encountered on the way home from Frisco.

Nearly 150 fans traveled with KELOLAND Media Group’s FANfare bus trip down to Texas. Due to the snow and wind that South Dakota– and much of the midwest– is experiencing, the three fan buses extended their trip and will stay at hotels in Mulvane, Kansas.

“We would rather be stranded here than on the side of the road somewhere,” Heidi Henderschiedt, a fan on one of the buses said.

Henderschiedt traveled with her three friends, Anna Alexander, Deb Piere and Donna Bain. The four of them, along with the rest of the KELOLAND FANfare, left Frisco an hour after the game finished on Sunday night.

Donna Bain, Heidi Henderschiedt, Anna Alexander and Deb Piere at the FCS Championship game.

The plan for the fan buses was always to stop for the night in Kansas, but Bain said the group was about halfway into their drive yesterday when they were informed about they would be staying in Mulvane for another night.

“We were all for it,” she said. “From what we were all seeing, there was no reason for us to risk it.”

Alexander added: “There were people back home that were really concerned about us traveling in it. It was just a relief for everyone, not only us but for the people at home.”

Earlier in the day, the buses took all 139 fans to a local Walmart to stock up. Piere said they’ll spend the rest of the day playing cards and organizing a small watch party for the FBS Championship game.

“We’re gonna plan on watching the game with everybody, drink a few beers, have some snacks, play cards,” she said.

Despite the hold-up, the four women are in high spirits after the Jackrabbit’s took home their second FCS title.

“The first half kept us all on pins and needles, but it was great to be there in that environment and see such a large support for the Jacks,” Alexander said. “We were looking over at their fans, but you could see that our fans were crowded into their section.”

This was the second time Alexander, Bain and Piere took the KELOLAND fan buses to watch the Jackrabbits play in the FCS Championship. They said the trip so far has been easy and stress-free, apart from the unexpected storm.

The KELOLAND fan buses are expected to take off from Kansas Tuesday morning and will be traveling straight north into Nebraska, then head east toward Interstate 29.