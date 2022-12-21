SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Frigid temperatures are settling in across KELOLAND as a new weather system makes its way into the area.

Snow Followed By Dangerous Cold

Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in north Sioux Falls where two people were taken to the hospital.

Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

A grand jury has indicted 20-year old Mihai Carcoana with three counts of rape along with interfering with emergency communications.

USD basketball player facing additional charges

South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations.

Government Accountability Board dismisses Gov. Noem airplane complaint

KELOLAND News spoke with Katari Wilson, a resident of the Rosebud Reservation who’s family has been snowed in for 8 days. She told us a harrowing tale of her husband making a supply run on foot through the snow to bring home medicine.

‘Why isn’t she helping us?’: Noem quiet on Rosebud plight

Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers right now to help box food. The organization is helping provide emergency food boxes to areas hit hard by the storm, all while maintaining normal operations.

Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs

Rodney Paulson went out to feed his cattle Thursday afternoon and got stuck. Neighbor Gus Gran tried getting to Paulson, but the blizzard conditions and deep snow were too much for his farm equipment to handle. That’s when Ryan Spartz, a trucker hauling a tractor nearby on highway 18, bound for California, was able to help with the rescue.

Todd County rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours

There’s only a few more days until Great Bear opens for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

Hit the slopes at Great Bear starting December 26th

Snow is falling in some parts of KELOLAND.  Expect bitter wind chills and more as the week continues. 

Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.