SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Frigid temperatures are settling in across KELOLAND as a new weather system makes its way into the area.

Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in north Sioux Falls where two people were taken to the hospital.

A grand jury has indicted 20-year old Mihai Carcoana with three counts of rape along with interfering with emergency communications.

South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations.

KELOLAND News spoke with Katari Wilson, a resident of the Rosebud Reservation who’s family has been snowed in for 8 days. She told us a harrowing tale of her husband making a supply run on foot through the snow to bring home medicine.

Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers right now to help box food. The organization is helping provide emergency food boxes to areas hit hard by the storm, all while maintaining normal operations.

Rodney Paulson went out to feed his cattle Thursday afternoon and got stuck. Neighbor Gus Gran tried getting to Paulson, but the blizzard conditions and deep snow were too much for his farm equipment to handle. That’s when Ryan Spartz, a trucker hauling a tractor nearby on highway 18, bound for California, was able to help with the rescue.

There’s only a few more days until Great Bear opens for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

Snow is falling in some parts of KELOLAND. Expect bitter wind chills and more as the week continues.

