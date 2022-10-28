YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — Whether you are a die-hard spooky lover, or would rather enjoy some family friendly events, Yankton will have an array of activities for everyone to enjoy this Halloween weekend.

Our first stop of the day is at the Mead Cultural Education Center. It will be hosting its third annual Overnight Experience on Saturday evening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s a good possibility that we’ll see some spooks and some ghosts,” said Rob Marlow, Program Coordinator at MEAD.

Fifty people will stay overnight at the museum which is known to be a haunted location in the city.

“The MEAD building here was actually a former women’s ward for the Yankton State Hospital, the state mental hospital here in Yankton. So the patients-the women’s patients were kept here,” Marlow said.

During the overnight stay attendees can learn and explore the many rooms in the building. There will also be a team of paranormal investigators, taro card readings and Halloween movie showings throughout the building.

If you’re looking for a more family friendly event, the Harvest Halloween Festival will taking place in downtown Yankton.

“All the events are free, we work with a lot of great partners in the Greater Yankton Area, to keep this a family fun event,” said Mandi Gause, board member with Harvest Halloween.

The event starts with the Mount Marty University Harvest parade. There will also be trick or treating, a corn pit and more for the kids.

The last stop for the day is at the Cramer Kenyon Home. This historic home will host Yankton’s first Dia De Los Muertos Celebration by Connecting Cultures.

“Connecting Cultures started when we realized there was a lot of diverse cultures here in the area, and there’s some areas to improve so we wanted to celebrate, educate, and advocate for all cultures here,” said Sarah Brandt, President of Connecting Cultures.

Attendees will learn about Day of the Dead while participating in cultural activities and enjoying authentic Hispanic food.

“Each one of us can learn from each other so we feel proud to showcase this display and the celebration tomorrow,” said Erica Aguilar, Outreach manager.