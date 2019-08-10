Friday storms flood Gregory County roads

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West of Gregory, courtesy of Veronica Frasch

DALLLAS, SD (KELO) — There will be more cleanup duty ahead for people in Gregory County following Friday night’s severe weather.

The storms produced two tornadoes in the county. Emergency Manager Brad Christensen says straight-line winds knocked-down tree branches in Dallas, SD.

He says the storms also caused brief power outages in both Dallas and Gregory.

Christensen says the biggest problem is flooding from the heavy rain. Roads throughout the county were underwater and culverts were plugged with water and debris.

Rain also fell in Burke, were residents are cleaning up from Tuesday night’s tornado.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss