SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area this Friday.

NHL
Oilers 4, Wild 3

NBA
Timberwolves 127, Grizzlies 103

Men’s Basketball
Minnesota State 85, Augustana 72
Minnesota Duluth 81, USF 56
Northern State 83, St. Cloud State 77

Women’s Basketball
Minnesota State 64, Augustana 52
Minnesota Duluth 77, USF 50
Northern State 67, St Cloud State 59 OT

South Dakota High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 49, Rapid City Central 34

Arlington 58, Colman-Egan 35

Baltic 51, Beresford 32

Bennett County 35, Lead-Deadwood 30

Britton-Hecla 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

Burke 46, Kimball/White Lake 43

Castlewood 38, Waubay/Summit 32

Crow Creek Tribal School 82, Flandreau Indian 27

Deubrook 47, DeSmet 46

Edgemont 30, New Underwood 24

Faith 45, Tiospaye Topa 21

Freeman 55, Viborg-Hurley 47

Great Plains Lutheran 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, Mich. 16

Hamlin 42, Groton Area 39

Harding County 53, Newell 14

Harrisburg 53, Yankton 30

Hay Springs, Neb. 37, Hot Springs 29

Hill City 47, Kadoka Area 29

Howard 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Lemmon High School 56, Timber Lake 23

Mitchell 42, Huron 38

Parkston 58, Tri-Valley 54

Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre T F Riggs High School 35

Sioux Falls Christian 43, Lennox 29

Spearfish 57, Belle Fourche 48

St. Thomas More 47, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 28

Sully Buttes 54, North Central Co-Op 48

Tea Area 63, Dakota Valley 38

Wagner 58, Winner 44

Watertown 58, Brookings 48, OT

South Dakota High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 53, Rapid City Central 40

Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Redfield 25

Baltic 74, Beresford 38

Bridgewater-Emery 45, Corsica/Stickney 40

Canistota 56, Centerville 41

Castlewood 65, Waubay/Summit 51

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 79, Crazy Horse 60

Colman-Egan 64, Arlington 52

Crow Creek Tribal School 75, Flandreau Indian 14

Dakota Valley 68, Tea Area 58

DeSmet 62, Deubrook 49

Dell Rapids 61, West Central 59, OT

Deuel 50, Florence-Henry 40

Ethan 50, Hanson 45

Flandreau 57, Chester 38

Great Plains Lutheran 71, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, Mich. 30

Hamlin 58, Groton Area 36

Harrisburg 55, Yankton 40

Hill City 75, Kadoka Area 59

Iroquois-Lake Preston 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48

Lemmon High School 58, Timber Lake 54

McLaughlin 61, Herreid/Selby Area 42

Mitchell 60, Huron 48

Parkston 64, Tri-Valley 53

Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre T F Riggs High School 35

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Lennox 53

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 61, Sioux Falls Washington 32

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Brandon Valley 54

Spearfish 60, Belle Fourche 22

St. Thomas More 47, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 12

Vermillion 76, South Sioux City, Neb. 33

Viborg-Hurley 64, Freeman 35

Watertown 58, Brookings 47

Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 37

Winner 52, Wagner 46

Minnesota High School Girls Basketball

Ada-Borup West 56, Lake Park-Audubon 43

Albany 64, Foley 27

Alexandria 72, Willmar 39

Andover 72, Cambridge-Isanti 36

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 46

Battle Lake 52, Parkers Prairie 49

Becker 52, Annandale 51

Bethlehem Academy 56, United South Central 49

Blake 59, Mounds Park Academy 26

Byron 66, Lake City 42

Cass Lake-Bena 74, Laporte 22

Central Minnesota Christian 58, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 39

Dawson-Boyd 79, Ortonville 44

Delano 61, Orono 47

Duluth East 72, Zimmerman 58

Eden Prairie 76, Benilde-St Margaret’s 70

Edgerton 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 30

Elk River 67, Buffalo 41

Estherville-Lincoln Central, Iowa 63, Jackson County Central 34

Fillmore Central 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32

Hancock 87, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

Hayfield 60, JWP 38

Henning 45, Pillager 39

Heritage Christian Academy 61, Eagle Ridge 31

Holdingford 62, Maple Lake 16

Jordan 69, Robbinsdale Cooper 41

Kindred, N.D. 67, Barnesville 59

LILA 42, Liberty Classical 21

Lakeville North 73, Centennial 37

Lanesboro 75, Alden-Conger 64

LeSueur-Henderson 42, Madelia 39

Legacy, N.D. 64, Moorhead 28

Little Falls 59, Mora 24

Maple River 69, St. Clair 67

Marshall 61, Worthington 38

Math and Science 35, St. Paul Humboldt 15

Menahga 69, Bertha-Hewitt 35

Minneapolis Roosevelt 75, Burnsville 53

Minnehaha Academy 91, Breck 22

Minnetonka 69, Chaska 36

Monticello 61, Rocori 23

Mounds View 69, Park (Cottage Grove) 44

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Roseau 43

Mountain Lake Area 65, Red Rock Central 52

New Ulm Cathedral 59, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39

North St Paul 64, Minneapolis Edison 9

North Woods 81, Two Harbors 30

Ogilvie 70, St. Francis 66

Owatonna 56, Mankato West 53

PACT 50, Avail Academy 11

Park Christian 62, NCEUH 49

Pierz 77, Staples-Motley 53

Pine River-Backus 72, Lake of the Woods 40

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53

Randolph 47, Medford 31

Red Wing 68, Albert Lea 33

Rochester Marshall 72, Austin 62

Rock Ridge 72, North Branch 46

Roseville 63, East Ridge 60

Royalton 55, Kimball 29

Rushford-Peterson 42, Grand Meadow 30

Shakopee 49, Edina 36

South St. Paul 49, Rockford 40

Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Adrian 61

Spring Lake Park 61, Rogers 48

St Michael-Albertville 83, Eagan 51

St. Cloud 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70

St. Croix Prep 66, Apple Valley 26

St. Peter 59, New Ulm 33

Stillwater 71, Woodbury 56

United Christian 87, New Life Academy 49

Wadena-Deer Creek 51, New York Mills 34

Washington Tech 43, Nova 41

Wayzata 72, Prior Lake 50

West Central 70, MACA 50

White Bear Lake 70, Irondale 33
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball

Annandale 85, Becker 57

Anoka 78, Andover 61

Ashby 67, Rothsay 49

Belle Plaine, Kan. 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 67

Blake 84, Mounds Park Academy 44

Blooming Prairie 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51

Blue Earth Area 84, Martin County West 69

Braham 55, Rush City 45

Caledonia 72, Holmen, Wis. 57

Cambridge-Isanti 77, Blaine 74

Central Minnesota Christian 80, Ortonville 51

Christ’s Household of Faith 72, Liberty Classical 69

Cromwell 83, McGregor 48

Crosby-Ironton 74, Chisholm 31

Estherville-Lincoln Central, Iowa 65, Jackson County Central 54

Fillmore Central 67, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63

Fosston 55, Blackduck 45

Fridley 88, Two Rivers 74

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73

Goodhue 78, Kasson-Mantorville 75

Heritage Christian Academy 79, Eagle Ridge 53

Hiawatha 83, Robbinsdale Cooper 78

Hill City 78, Northland 73

Holdingford 83, Little Falls 55

JWP 66, Hayfield 45

Jordan 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Lac qui Parle Valley 48

Lyle-Pacelli 66, Houston 51

Madelia 67, Alden-Conger 66

Marshall 89, Worthington 79

Melrose 66, BOLD 50

Montevideo 72, Benson 39

Mora 80, Aitkin 53

Mounds View 52, Mahtomedi 49

NCEUH 65, Park Christian 64

New Ulm 88, St. Peter 72

Nova 48, Community of Peace 40

Osakis 84, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50

Paynesville 65, New London-Spicer 62

Pelican Rapids 86, Hawley 74

Prior Lake 81, Chaska 73

Rochester Century 73, Winona 54

Rockford 63, Brooklyn Center 34

Rogers 86, Spring Lake Park 65

Rosemount 66, Elk River 41

Sauk Centre 64, Minnewaska 44

Shakopee 78, Duluth East 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 92, Legacy Christian 57

St. Croix Lutheran 81, Washington Tech 40

St. Paul Harding 69, Simley 48

St. Paul Humboldt 77, Math and Science 61

United South Central 47, Bethlehem Academy 38

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 75, Stephen-Argyle 66

Warroad 82, Crookston 75

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34