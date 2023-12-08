SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area this Friday.
NHL
Oilers 4, Wild 3
NBA
Timberwolves 127, Grizzlies 103
Men’s Basketball
Minnesota State 85, Augustana 72
Minnesota Duluth 81, USF 56
Northern State 83, St. Cloud State 77
Women’s Basketball
Minnesota State 64, Augustana 52
Minnesota Duluth 77, USF 50
Northern State 67, St Cloud State 59 OT
South Dakota High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 49, Rapid City Central 34
Arlington 58, Colman-Egan 35
Baltic 51, Beresford 32
Bennett County 35, Lead-Deadwood 30
Britton-Hecla 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46
Burke 46, Kimball/White Lake 43
Castlewood 38, Waubay/Summit 32
Crow Creek Tribal School 82, Flandreau Indian 27
Deubrook 47, DeSmet 46
Edgemont 30, New Underwood 24
Faith 45, Tiospaye Topa 21
Freeman 55, Viborg-Hurley 47
Great Plains Lutheran 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, Mich. 16
Hamlin 42, Groton Area 39
Harding County 53, Newell 14
Harrisburg 53, Yankton 30
Hay Springs, Neb. 37, Hot Springs 29
Hill City 47, Kadoka Area 29
Howard 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Lemmon High School 56, Timber Lake 23
Mitchell 42, Huron 38
Parkston 58, Tri-Valley 54
Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre T F Riggs High School 35
Sioux Falls Christian 43, Lennox 29
Spearfish 57, Belle Fourche 48
St. Thomas More 47, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 28
Sully Buttes 54, North Central Co-Op 48
Tea Area 63, Dakota Valley 38
Wagner 58, Winner 44
Watertown 58, Brookings 48, OT
South Dakota High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 53, Rapid City Central 40
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Redfield 25
Baltic 74, Beresford 38
Bridgewater-Emery 45, Corsica/Stickney 40
Canistota 56, Centerville 41
Castlewood 65, Waubay/Summit 51
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 79, Crazy Horse 60
Colman-Egan 64, Arlington 52
Crow Creek Tribal School 75, Flandreau Indian 14
Dakota Valley 68, Tea Area 58
DeSmet 62, Deubrook 49
Dell Rapids 61, West Central 59, OT
Deuel 50, Florence-Henry 40
Ethan 50, Hanson 45
Flandreau 57, Chester 38
Great Plains Lutheran 71, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, Mich. 30
Hamlin 58, Groton Area 36
Harrisburg 55, Yankton 40
Hill City 75, Kadoka Area 59
Iroquois-Lake Preston 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48
Lemmon High School 58, Timber Lake 54
McLaughlin 61, Herreid/Selby Area 42
Mitchell 60, Huron 48
Parkston 64, Tri-Valley 53
Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre T F Riggs High School 35
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Lennox 53
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 61, Sioux Falls Washington 32
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Brandon Valley 54
Spearfish 60, Belle Fourche 22
St. Thomas More 47, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 12
Vermillion 76, South Sioux City, Neb. 33
Viborg-Hurley 64, Freeman 35
Watertown 58, Brookings 47
Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 37
Winner 52, Wagner 46
Minnesota High School Girls Basketball
Ada-Borup West 56, Lake Park-Audubon 43
Albany 64, Foley 27
Alexandria 72, Willmar 39
Andover 72, Cambridge-Isanti 36
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 46
Battle Lake 52, Parkers Prairie 49
Becker 52, Annandale 51
Bethlehem Academy 56, United South Central 49
Blake 59, Mounds Park Academy 26
Byron 66, Lake City 42
Cass Lake-Bena 74, Laporte 22
Central Minnesota Christian 58, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 39
Dawson-Boyd 79, Ortonville 44
Delano 61, Orono 47
Duluth East 72, Zimmerman 58
Eden Prairie 76, Benilde-St Margaret’s 70
Edgerton 66, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 30
Elk River 67, Buffalo 41
Estherville-Lincoln Central, Iowa 63, Jackson County Central 34
Fillmore Central 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32
Hancock 87, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
Hayfield 60, JWP 38
Henning 45, Pillager 39
Heritage Christian Academy 61, Eagle Ridge 31
Holdingford 62, Maple Lake 16
Jordan 69, Robbinsdale Cooper 41
Kindred, N.D. 67, Barnesville 59
LILA 42, Liberty Classical 21
Lakeville North 73, Centennial 37
Lanesboro 75, Alden-Conger 64
LeSueur-Henderson 42, Madelia 39
Legacy, N.D. 64, Moorhead 28
Little Falls 59, Mora 24
Maple River 69, St. Clair 67
Marshall 61, Worthington 38
Math and Science 35, St. Paul Humboldt 15
Menahga 69, Bertha-Hewitt 35
Minneapolis Roosevelt 75, Burnsville 53
Minnehaha Academy 91, Breck 22
Minnetonka 69, Chaska 36
Monticello 61, Rocori 23
Mounds View 69, Park (Cottage Grove) 44
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Roseau 43
Mountain Lake Area 65, Red Rock Central 52
New Ulm Cathedral 59, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39
North St Paul 64, Minneapolis Edison 9
North Woods 81, Two Harbors 30
Ogilvie 70, St. Francis 66
Owatonna 56, Mankato West 53
PACT 50, Avail Academy 11
Park Christian 62, NCEUH 49
Pierz 77, Staples-Motley 53
Pine River-Backus 72, Lake of the Woods 40
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 53
Randolph 47, Medford 31
Red Wing 68, Albert Lea 33
Rochester Marshall 72, Austin 62
Rock Ridge 72, North Branch 46
Roseville 63, East Ridge 60
Royalton 55, Kimball 29
Rushford-Peterson 42, Grand Meadow 30
Shakopee 49, Edina 36
South St. Paul 49, Rockford 40
Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Adrian 61
Spring Lake Park 61, Rogers 48
St Michael-Albertville 83, Eagan 51
St. Cloud 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70
St. Croix Prep 66, Apple Valley 26
St. Peter 59, New Ulm 33
Stillwater 71, Woodbury 56
United Christian 87, New Life Academy 49
Wadena-Deer Creek 51, New York Mills 34
Washington Tech 43, Nova 41
Wayzata 72, Prior Lake 50
West Central 70, MACA 50
White Bear Lake 70, Irondale 33
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball
Annandale 85, Becker 57
Anoka 78, Andover 61
Ashby 67, Rothsay 49
Belle Plaine, Kan. 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 67
Blake 84, Mounds Park Academy 44
Blooming Prairie 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51
Blue Earth Area 84, Martin County West 69
Braham 55, Rush City 45
Caledonia 72, Holmen, Wis. 57
Cambridge-Isanti 77, Blaine 74
Central Minnesota Christian 80, Ortonville 51
Christ’s Household of Faith 72, Liberty Classical 69
Cromwell 83, McGregor 48
Crosby-Ironton 74, Chisholm 31
Estherville-Lincoln Central, Iowa 65, Jackson County Central 54
Fillmore Central 67, Kenyon-Wanamingo 63
Fosston 55, Blackduck 45
Fridley 88, Two Rivers 74
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73
Goodhue 78, Kasson-Mantorville 75
Heritage Christian Academy 79, Eagle Ridge 53
Hiawatha 83, Robbinsdale Cooper 78
Hill City 78, Northland 73
Holdingford 83, Little Falls 55
JWP 66, Hayfield 45
Jordan 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Lac qui Parle Valley 48
Lyle-Pacelli 66, Houston 51
Madelia 67, Alden-Conger 66
Marshall 89, Worthington 79
Melrose 66, BOLD 50
Montevideo 72, Benson 39
Mora 80, Aitkin 53
Mounds View 52, Mahtomedi 49
NCEUH 65, Park Christian 64
New Ulm 88, St. Peter 72
Nova 48, Community of Peace 40
Osakis 84, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50
Paynesville 65, New London-Spicer 62
Pelican Rapids 86, Hawley 74
Prior Lake 81, Chaska 73
Rochester Century 73, Winona 54
Rockford 63, Brooklyn Center 34
Rogers 86, Spring Lake Park 65
Rosemount 66, Elk River 41
Sauk Centre 64, Minnewaska 44
Shakopee 78, Duluth East 34
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 92, Legacy Christian 57
St. Croix Lutheran 81, Washington Tech 40
St. Paul Harding 69, Simley 48
St. Paul Humboldt 77, Math and Science 61
United South Central 47, Bethlehem Academy 38
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 75, Stephen-Argyle 66
Warroad 82, Crookston 75
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34