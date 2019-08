SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An approaching storm forced the Friday night show at the Levitt Shell in Sioux Falls to be called off.

Just after 7:20 p.m., organizers posted on Facebook that they had to stop the Farewell Angelina performance early.

The final show of the inaugural season is scheduled for Saturday night. Sioux Falls band KORY & the FIREFLIES will perform.