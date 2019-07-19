Skip to content
Pierre Pride Festival Saturday
Taco bar this Sunday benefiting LifeScape, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire
Feeling the chill in 90-degree heat
Shooting shatters apartment window, no injuries
United 232: 30 Years Later
Rosario’s pinch-hit 3-run HR lifts Twins in 6-3 win vs. A’s
Post 15 West looks to make playoff run
Storm top Lynx 90-79
Twins unravel in 14-4 loss to Mets
Five USD athletes qualify for U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Tuesday night scoreboard – July 16th
July 18th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Comfort King Mattress Factory providing you with a better night’s sleep
Pinnacle Productions bringing your dream wedding to life
JAS Quintet performing Thursday at Levitt at the Falls
Superior Garage Decor & More turning your garage into a more useful space
Peachy’s Fashion jewelry line to celebrate your love for your fur babies
Friday ag markets, July 19
Posted:
Jul 19, 2019 / 12:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2019 / 12:28 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Review the ag market numbers as of noon on Friday.
no iframe support!
