It’s a cold start to this Friday morning with plenty of freezing fog. This was view at Falls Park as of 7am.

A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for the counties shaded in gray.

You can certainly see the fog on other LIVE CAMS as well. This was the early morning view from Aberdeen.

Downtown Sioux Falls is also covered in fog.

The deep snowcover helps aid in fog formation. Don’t expect any major changes on this map for a few days.

Here’s a look at our Futurecast forecast. Temperatures today will be warmest in western KELOLAND. We expect more freezing fog areas in eastern KELOLAND tonight as lows drop into the single digits once again. Winds will be light for most locations as we head into the weekend.

The map below shows the expected wind gusts the next few days. At this time, most of the numbers look low for now. That should help lower the risk of blowing snow .

The pattern next week is still a “zonal” flow, where systems cross the country from west to east. For now, the active storm track will features heavy rain and snow along the west coast, but most of the moisture with these storms should stay across the west.

For now, that will keep the moisture values to a low level in KELOLAND during much of the 10 day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.