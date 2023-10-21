EVANSTON, Ill. (Associated Press) — The father of freed American teenage hostage Natalie Raanan says she’s doing well after her release Friday by Hamas.

Uri Raanan of Illinois told The Associated Press that he spoke to his daughter by telephone. He said: “She’s doing good. She’s doing very good.” “I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.”

The 71-year-old said he saw on the news Friday that an American mother and daughter would be released from Hamas, and he spent the day hoping they meant his daughter and her mother, Judith Raanan.

He said he hopes both will be back in the U.S. next week.