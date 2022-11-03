BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)–A parenting class is providing guidance to those with older children.

Thanks to a grant from the Department of Social services, the Child and Family Resource network at SDSU is able to provide a free course for parents whose children are 5 to 18 years old. The class covers topics such as encouraging good behavior, preventing problems and correcting behaviors.

These materials are prepared and ready to go as classes begin this week for the Common Sense Parenting, designed to help parents guide their older children.

“Increase confidence as a parent, and finding where we are all at in our journeys as a parent and how to be better how to show up for our children because every child is different and every child is unique and this series offers parents an opportunity to reflect on how we are showing up and really how to increase our confidence as parents,” said Rachel Busmann, outreach coordinator.

The Child and Family Resource network has offered courses in the past for families with toddlers, but this is their first one geared towards older kids.

“We would get calls in our office for parents of 7 year olds, 10 year olds and we really needed to meet the need for the 5 to 18 year olds so as we looked at Common Sense parenting that was going to meet that need that we were lacking and that we could assist with them and getting into the classes,” said Kami Bartels, training specialist.

The course is in 6 different sessions, each one covering a different topic.

“If you are in that capacity or you are in that age group of parents and you are really looking for a place to learn more about how to show up, how to create healthy boundaries, how to have a secure relationship with your child and really how to reduce the stress you are having in your family this would be a great opportunity,” said Busmann.

Helping families navigate parenting as their children grow up.

“Just come ready to engage in the content, be ready to look at things differently with what the materials say and reflect upon your parenting journey and how to support your family best,” said Busmann.

The course meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting today.