DELL RAPIDS, S.D (KELO) — The Dell Rapids Lion Club has been a part of the city for close to 80 years.

This year, for the first time, the group is collaborating with the city organizations to highlight the work residents do to make a difference in the community.



Norene Frederickson has called Dell Rapids home for 77 years.

During that time, she’s left her footprint at the Downtown Museum, the Senior Citizen Center and throughout the city as part of her gardening club.

“I’ve always been quiet, you know, behind the scenes sometimes, you know depends on the day but so yeah, I don’t know, it’s so exciting to be selected something that you were never expected,” said Norene Frederickson, winner of the 2023 Dell Rapids Citizen of the Year.

Frederickson is the recipient of the first ever Dell Rapids Citizen of the Year.

Her friend Carolyn Drew nominated her.

“I like to promote the women and what they do for the community, how valuable they are, and how how strong we are,” Drew said.

“I couldn’t believe I would be selected as a citizen of the year. So I’m so excited about it. I just- wow!” Fredrickson said.

The award was the brain child of the Dell Rapids Lions Club, a volunteer group in the community.

“We thought why not do something similar for those citizens in town that do so much some of it’s very noticeable, and others are just kind of behind the scenes, hard workers that make things happen,” Susan Hovey, secretary for the Lions Club.

Hovey says Frederickson embodies the heart of this award.

“She is someone who just likes to be busy, likes to be helping likes to give back. And, and just one of those very quiet people who is an unsung hero,” Drew said.

Hovey said Frederickson is an example for future recipients.

Fredrickson will be honored at an award ceremony next weekend during Quarry Days.

Hovey says the award will be given to a new recipient every year.