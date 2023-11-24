Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – The No. 21 Northern State University men’s basketball kept their momentum rolling Friday, defeating Peru State from Wachs Arena. The Wolves broke away with under five to play in the first half and didn’t look back, soaring to a 29-point victory.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 94, PSC 65

Records: NSU 2-4 (1-0 NSIC), PSC 6-1

Attendance: 1909



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern scored 47 points in each half, notching their largest margin of victory this season

The Wolves shot 50.6% from the floor, 33.3% from the 3-point line, and 63.6% from the foul line; and held the Bobcats to 26-of-67 (38.8%) from the floor

NSU notched a game leading 46 rebounds, 19 assists, eight steals, and three blocks

They tailed not only a game high, but season high 56 points in the paint and 35 points off the bench, as well as 21 second chance points, 17 points off turnovers, and eight fast break points

Four Wolves scored in double figures with Josh Dilling dropping 19, followed by the trio of Augustin Reede , Jacksen Moni , and Isaiah Hagen with 16

Hagen led the team off the bench with his career high total, adding six rebounds, two assists, and two steals

Michael Nhial was the final Wolf in double figures, but this time off the glass with ren rebounds

Kobe Busch dished out a team leading five assists and added six rebounds and three points for the Wolves

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Josh Dilling : 19 points, 57.1 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

: 19 points, 57.1 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 4 assists Jacksen Moni : 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists Isaiah Hagen : 16 points (career high), 70.0 field goal%, 6 rebounds (career high), 2 assists, 2 steals

: 16 points (career high), 70.0 field goal%, 6 rebounds (career high), 2 assists, 2 steals Augustin Reede : 16 points, 50.0 field goal%

UP NEXT

The Wolves return to Wachs Arena tomorrow night for finale of the Dacotah Bank Classic. Northern tips off against Trinity Bible College at 5 p.m. following the Northern State women versus Sioux Falls.