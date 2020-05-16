Four-day search for Serenity Dennard begins Saturday

ROCKERVILLE, SD (KELO) –Seven canine teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming are in South Dakota for a four-day search for Serenity Dennard.

9-year-old Serenity was last seen in February of 2019 near the Black Hills Children’s Home south of Rapid City.

The canine teams will begin their search of the rugged terrain starting Saturday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue and Rockerville Fire Department will provide support personnel.

Crews will also be looking for 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger of Howard, who was last seen in October while elk hunting with his nephew.