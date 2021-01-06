Former USD student now living in Washington D.C. speaks about Capitol Hill mobs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Josh Sorbe grew up in Brookings and graduated from the University of South Dakota. Now, he lives two miles from Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

“I shouldn’t have to sit in my apartment, by myself at 23 years old and have family and friends texting me asking me if I’m okay. Like, it shouldn’t get to that point. It’s a direct result of poor rhetoric and not being able to distinguish fact from truth,” Sorbe said.

Sorbe says he is safe in his apartment with no reason to leave, but has been following online as events unfold.

“Hearing from a lot of my friends that work on the Hill that they’re sheltering in place, people have been protesting and moving and breaking in to the Capitol,” Sorbe said.

The mayor of Washington D.C. issued a curfew for six o’clock eastern standard time in the city.

“At this point, American democracy could change substantially at this point after the events of today. This was supposed to be a monumental day where we certify our electoral college results and now we’re getting updates on the state of our country minute-by-minute from online,” Sorbe said.

Sorbe studied political science at USD. He relates what’s happening today in Washington D.C. to the Black Lives Matter protests from this past summer.

“I’ve just been extremely frustrated about how white Trump supporting protestors are able to get to the point where they’re in the Senate Chamber and the House Chamber in the Capitol of our United States that we’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars to secure post-9/11. When, earlier, we had peaceful protests last summer for racial equality that ended in extreme police-perpetrated violence. I can’t get those thoughts out of my head,” Sorbe said.

His main hope for right now is that everyone is able to remain safe in the Capital.

“I think this is something that, regardless of political party, regardless of what your preconceived notions of what you think is right and wrong are, this is something that, unilaterally, needs to be called a domestic act of terrorism and an act of racism that we need to be able to call it what it is,” Sorbe said.