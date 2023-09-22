SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls police officer will spend about six months in jail and 10 years on probation after being caught with child porn. In February of 2022, Matthew Jock was indicted on five counts of child pornography.

The case against the now 25-year-old Jock goes back to January of 2022 when South Dakota authorities were alerted to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Kik Messenger account containing videos of child pornography. The account was traced back to Jock’s home in Lincoln County.

Court documents say he looked at sexual videos involving children and shared them on Kik.

In April of 2023, Jock pleaded guilty to two of the five charges against him.

This week a judge sentenced Jock to 180 days in jail, or six months, and 10 years of probation.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, Tom Wollman, the Lincoln County State’s Attorney, said he had argued for a sentence of eight years based on, “the nature of the offense coupled with the Defendant’s role in the community.” Wollman went on to say he received numerous calls from people quote outraged by Jock’s actions.

In his own statement to KELOLAND News, Ryan Kolbeck, who represented Jock in this case, said Jock experienced trauma from his time as a police officer that led to him isolating himself and turning to porn and Kik Messenger on two occasions. The attorney goes on to say that a computer forensic specialist found that the child porn was intermingled with other legal adult porn and the number of images and videos was low. He goes on to say there was no indication Jock saved the videos or images.

Wollman countered that in his statement saying Jock had searched online for ways to destroy evidence after a coworker was arrested on similar charges. He goes on to say the computer forensic specialist testified that a factory reset of Jock’s laptop and deletion of his Kik account would have erased any media files.

Kolbeck said in his statement that Jock has taken full responsibility for his actions.

Jock’s attorney says that during his 10 year probation, if Jock commits any misdemeanor, he could go to prison for 20 years. Jock must also register as a sex offender.

Full statement from Tom Wollman:

“Very few cases have the impact on victims the way that child pornography cases do. Every person who downloads, views, and distributes these images essentially revictimizes these children. Not only did Jock admit to viewing multiple videos and images of child rape, he took it to the next level by distributing those files to other offenders. Following the public arrest his coworker for a similar offense, Jock searched the internet for how to destroy evidence. Dr. Meinke testified that his “factory reset” of his laptop and his deletion of the “Kik” application would have erased any media files. The videos on Jock’s account were of children ranging in age from 2-5 and above. My office argued for an 8 year sentence. We made this argument based upon the nature of the offense coupled with the Defendant’s role in the community. I received numerous calls from the public on this case. It was evident from those calls that the public was outraged by the Defendant’s conduct.” Tom Wollman, Lincoln County State’s Attorney