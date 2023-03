SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The men’s and women’s basketball programs at the South Dakota School of Mines have received a big donation.

Former Hardrocker men’s basketball player Dean Schauer has pledged to donate $50,000 annually to both the men’s and women’s basketball programs. The donation will eventually total $1 million in athletic scholarships over the next two decades.

This is one of the largest gifts in South Dakota Mines history.