Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. All have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.

Also included are some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs with rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms.

Ford says the trucks may not have a third pawl needed for seat strength, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect seat structures and replace them if needed. Most are expected to pass. Owners will be notified starting Oct. 7.

Affected vehicles include:

2018-20 Ford F-150 vehicles built at: Dearborn Assembly Plant from Sept. 14, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2019, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through Aug. 2, 2019

2019-20 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built at: Kentucky Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through July 22, 2019, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through July 17, 2019

2018-19 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through March 3, 2019

2019-20 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 16, 2018, through July 24, 2019

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 21, 2018, through Aug. 21, 2019, and

2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from April 12, 2019, through July 16, 2019.

