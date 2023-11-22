Hoffman Estates, IL (Skyforce) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 141-225 decision to the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday night in the team’s first back-to-back of the season.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain led the team with 27 points on 9-18 FGA, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Skyforce (3-3) cut the deficit to just five points (67-62) at intermission.

However, Windy City (4-2) outscored Sioux Falls by 11 in the third frame to take a 107-91 lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

The Skyforce shot 65 percent from the field (13-20 FGA) and 55.6 percent from deep (5-9 3PA) in the fourth quarter but couldn’t mount a comeback.

HEAT two-way player Cole Swider added 24 points on 6-14 3PA, while Justin Champagnie contributed 20 points and six rebounds.

Chicago Bulls assignee Julian Phillips led Windy City with 29 points on 9-17 FGA and 11 rebounds, while two-way player Adama Sanogo provided 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Sioux Falls returns home to face the Iowa Wolves (1-5) on Saturday, followed by another contest on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday.