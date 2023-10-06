SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players return to the fields across the area Friday night.
KELOLAND Sports will have crews at games throughout South Dakota and northwest Iowa.
Review the matchups we plan to cover below:
- 11AAA #1 Lincoln vs. #5 Brandon Valley
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. #3 Jefferson
- 11B #1 Winner vs. 11A #2 West Central
- 11A Vermillion vs. #3 Canton
- 11A Madison vs. #5 Lennox
- 11A Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley
- 11B #4 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley
- 9AA Hanson vs. Viborg-Hurley
- 9A #1 Warner vs. Estelline-Hendricks
- Iowa Central Lyon/George Little Rock vs. Wester Christian
- Iowa Sheldon vs. West Lyon
- Iowa Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Look for highlights from those games on the KELOLAND SportsZone show at 10:15 p.m. CT Friday.
If you can’t make it to a game, you can watch the KELOLAND Game of the week online. Ian Sacks with KELOLAND Sports will bring you an 11AAA game featuring #1 Lincoln vs. #5 Brandon Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.