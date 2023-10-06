SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players return to the fields across the area Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will have crews at games throughout South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

Review the matchups we plan to cover below:

11AAA #1 Lincoln vs. #5 Brandon Valley

11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. #3 Jefferson

11B #1 Winner vs. 11A #2 West Central

11A Vermillion vs. #3 Canton

11A Madison vs. #5 Lennox

11A Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley

11B #4 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley

9AA Hanson vs. Viborg-Hurley

9A #1 Warner vs. Estelline-Hendricks

Iowa Central Lyon/George Little Rock vs. Wester Christian

Iowa Sheldon vs. West Lyon

Iowa Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Look for highlights from those games on the KELOLAND SportsZone show at 10:15 p.m. CT Friday.

If you can’t make it to a game, you can watch the KELOLAND Game of the week online. Ian Sacks with KELOLAND Sports will bring you an 11AAA game featuring #1 Lincoln vs. #5 Brandon Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.