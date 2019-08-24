Florida man convicted in parking lot shooting

FILE – In a Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Michael Drejka sits in court during a bond hearing at the Pinellas County Justice Center in Clearwater, Fla. Drejka, who fatally shot an unarmed black man during a dispute over a handicapped parking space, told detectives he fired because he had been pushed to the ground and he feared the man was about to “finish” what he started, video played at his trial Thursday, August 22, 2019 shows.(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

CLEARWATER, FL (Associated Press) — A Florida jury has convicted a white man of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

The jury of five men and a woman deliberated for more than six hours Friday before convicting Michael Drejka. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

He was charged with the July 2018 death of Markeis McGlockton.

Drejka had confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space while McGlockton went into a convenience store. Security video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away. McGlockton ran inside the store, where he collapsed and died.

Drejka told the detectives he has a “pet peeve” about illegal parking in handicapped spots.