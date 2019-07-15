Floodwaters still high at Lake Andes

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KELO)– Flooding is still a big problem for some people in KELOLAND.

People living around Lake Andes have been dealing with floodwaters for almost four months.

And, the lakes’ water levels are still high.

Water levels have dropped slightly here at Lake Andes.

Despite this, officials say floodwaters are still affecting people living around the lake.

“I’d say four weeks ago it was 33 inches on the top crown of the highway. I’ve had people tell me it’s dropped a little over a foot. Obviously the road is still closed down, still no travel through here,” Lake Andes mayor Ryan Frederick said.

Many of the roads running around the lake are still flooded over. This has created some challenges for people living around the lake, as well as first responders.

“If we have a fire, we would have a really bad situation because we have no way to get a lot of water to the houses to put them out,” Lake Andes-Ravinia Fire Chief Rod Bergin said.

Floodwaters are also affecting businesses in town.

“We used to get a lot of people coming through to go down and camp. They would stop and get stuff from the convenient stores or the grocery store. I know that they’ve seen a hit,” Frederick said.

Wet weather has made it harder for the lake to drain.

“It goes down and as soon as we get a big rain it goes right back up,” Bergin said.

That’s why people living at Lake Andes are hoping for some drier days.

“If Mother Nature could help us out, that’d be great,” Frederick said.

The Lake Andes mayor says he’s been working with the governor’s office to figure out how to get the roads back open.