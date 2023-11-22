TEA S.D. (KELO) — Friday you can expect large crowds downtown Sioux Falls for the 31st annual parade of lights celebration.

Christmas enthusiast John Longendyke has spent the whole month of November working on Thorton’s Flooring parade of lights float.

“Well, one I’m a big nut. When it comes to Christmas. I celebrate Christmas all the time. I do a countdown to Christmas, basically starting the day after Christmas,” said John Longendyke, manager at Thorton Flooring.

This will be their third year participating in the parade, and Longendyke is making it the most festive they’ve ever had.

“Brand new so and it’s all LED. We put all of the reindeer from incandescent to LED lighting too so it’s even brighter this year than it was last year,” said Longendyke.

Also new this year they added Santa on his sleigh.

Larger than any float they’ve made in the past, they use a generator to keep the tens of thousands of lights on.



“So the biggest weight that we have are the antlers behind me. They’re about 60 pounds a piece with just the lights and plywood on it. And then probably our nutcrackers are about 40 pounds,” Longendyke.

A goal this year is to have one light bulb for each viewer.

“Last year 52,000 people came down for it. And so we had wanted to build enough lights on the float. So everybody had one bulb that they could say was theirs on the float. And we had 50,000, so we’re a little short because 52,000 showed up,” said Longendyke. “So this year, we put 60,000 lights on the float.”

In 2021 they won “Best Use of Lights” at the event. However, they say bringing joy is the best award of all.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of it in bringing the spirit of Christmas to Sioux Falls,” Longendyke. Downtown Sioux Falls’ Parade of Lights begins at 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t want to brave the crowds you can watch the parade live on KELOLAND dot com.

