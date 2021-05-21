Flashback Friday: Sprint car racing in 1980

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– We are entering the third week of races at Husets Speedway. And when it comes to racing, a car of any size can zip around the track.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1980 and show you a sprint car race on a smaller scale.

Indy this isn’t. It is away participants can get some of the feel of big time racing on a small budget. For between $1,500 and $3,000 dollars, one can buy a mini sprint car. Complete with a snowmobile engine, motorcycle shocks, fiberglass frame and a bucket seat. Take it out on the track and away you go.

“We’ll turn into these corners probably tonight from 65 to 70 mph. On this kind of a track, where it’s high-banked, its going to be a really fast track. We’ll go in here 4 or 5 deep sometimes. It’s pretty critical sometime maneuvering a car, powersliding it through the corners and coming out the other side. Always trying to get the advantage on the other guy.”

The sport is relatively new to South Dakota. Rapid City and Sturgis have had mini sprint racing for four years. Racing has been going on in Eastern South Dakota since a track was built near Wessington Springs last July.

“Were an organization down there that, in our town, we had nothing for the younger generation. And, we’re trying to put a program on together for everybody. It’s a place you can drive 3 miles from town and have a lot of fun.”

The purse at this first state championship was $1,000. There are about 30 mini sprint racers in South Dakota. And Glanzer sees mini sprints having a future as low cost entertainment at other county fairs. Dan Manson, at the Day County Fair in Webster.