DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — From movies, to those who make and star in them, South Dakota has a history with Hollywood. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1986 and show you a film that brought moviegoers from “Hollywood to Deadwood.”

Deadwood, South Dakota is a place of old west legends and now of new filmmakers dreams. Those dreams are becoming a reality for actress, producer, Sioux Falls native Barbara Schock, and her husband Rex Pickett, the writer and director of “From Hollywood to Deadwood”. A film Pickett describes as full of mystery, and comic chemistry.

“Eccentialy, the story is about two down-and-out detectives who get a call about an actress missing from a Hollywood film set. She’s thrown this film into turmoil. So they, unbeknownst to them, they go out and look for her, and the two detectives sort of get on one another’s nerves. They split up and one of them finds her and falls in love with her.”

Pickett tailored the story with specific actors in mind. Mainly Barbra as the actress on the run, and Jim Haynie and Scott Paulin as the detective duo. Haynie and Paulin are veteran actors who’ve starred in such hits as Country, The Right Stuff, and 48 Hours. Haynie feels this independently made film could rival those others in quality and popularity.

“I think its a wonderful film. Rex has written a really entertaining film. And there’s a bit more to it than the average muscle man film.”

Work on From Hollywood to Deadwood is in progress and if everything comes together as hoped, a complete version of the film could be ready by early next year. Anne Parker, KELOLAND News.