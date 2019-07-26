Flashback Friday: Dry conditions in 1989

The wet raining weather that started in the spring has continued into the summer for much of KELOLAND.

But that’s not the case every year and often during the hot summer months people have to take extra caution to prevent grass fires. In this week’s Flashback Friday, Jessica Armstrong takes us back to July of 1989 where crews in Minnehaha County were keeping an eye on dry conditions.

The Split Rock township volunteers rolled out now for a fire but in preparation for one. These firefighters have turned on the hoses for only a handful of grass fires in the past few months but if the weather continues as it has this picture could change.

“We’re calling for above normal temperatures and below normal rain fall statewide on average for the next half a month.”

Today those who live out in the county can burn their garbage at will but as the winds blow harder and the days get dryer that too could change.

“As the weather says and continues to get dryer then we’ll be asking the county commission for assistance for appealing to the general public to limit their open burning.”

Even if we do get some rain we’re heading into the time of year where there’s more kindling around like harvested fields and mowed ditches.

The message, don’t throw caution, or matches to the wind.

Jessica Armstrong, KELOLAND News, Minnehaha County.