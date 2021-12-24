Flashback Friday: A White Christmas in 2009

It hasn’t felt like it recently, but we are officially in winter. The season normally comes with snow in December.



Scot Mundt was once again takes us back to 2009 and gives us a look at one of the largest snowfalls we’ve seen during Christmas.

KELOLAND was blanketed in white last week, with some areas reporting measurable snow everyday. Sioux Falls was one of those places.

When tallied together, Sioux Falls had 21.3″ from Sunday through Saturday. That means we had more snowfall last week than our fourth snowiest December.

Speaking of snowy Decembers, this will be our second snowiest on record in Sioux Falls with 27.8″ so far. While we are well behind our snowiest December of 1968 of 41.1″ this is already our 5th snowiest month ever.

With light snow possible this week, we might move up to 4th. Of the 21″ last week, 12.1″ fell on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. That’s good for 12th heaviest 24 hour snow.

Don’t look for the snow to melt anytime soon, as cold temperatures will stay with us for the week. But we’ll take any kind of thaw we can get before Spring because the longer the snow stays, the better the chances for Spring floods.

For KELOLAND Weather, I’m Meteorologist Scot Mundt.