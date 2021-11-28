Flash-mob robbery at Minnesota Best Buy store

A sign for a Best Buy store is displayed Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Salem, N.H. Best Buy Co.’s shares tumbled Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 after the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain posted a decline in gross profit margin for the fiscal third quarter, citing organized theft and increased promotions compared to a year ago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MINNEAPOLIS (Associated Press) — Police say a group of 20 to 30 people grabbed numerous electronic items at a Best Buy store in Burnsville and quickly fled before police could arrive.

Police say no weapons were seen in the caper Friday night and no one was reported injured,. No one had been arrested as of Saturday morning

The robbery occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The incidents resemble a number of mass robberies recently reported across the United States.