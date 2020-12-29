First@4: Winter weather returns, COVID-19 death toll unchanged, state has new 511 tool, man identified in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Winter weather arrived in KELOLAND again today.

Coronavirus update for Dec. 29

More than 90,000 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19, while 501 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 1,446. There have been 500 deaths reported in December.

On Tuesday, 501 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 98,158, up from Monday (97,657). Total recovered cases are now at 90,974, up from Monday (89,688).

South Dakota recently debuted big changes in its 511 information system for motorists. Dave Huft, research program program for the state Department of Transportation, answered questions from KELOLAND News Capitol bureau reporter Bob Mercer.

34-year-old man identified from fatal crash Saturday west of Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Alonso Chavez, 34, was driving an SUV south on LaMesa Drive when he failed to stop at the intersection of S.D. Highway 38. An eastbound SUV driven by 52-year-old Kelly Carlson, of Hartford, collided with Chavez’s SUV on Highway 38. Both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch.

Chavez was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Carlson suffered minor injuries.