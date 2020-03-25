First@4: SD COVID-19 Numbers Rise; Minnesotans to stay at home; Sioux Falls seeks measures restricting social gatherings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at Wednesday’s top stories in KELOLAND:

South Dakota is reporting its largest single day jump in COVID-19 numbers as the South Dakota Department of Health announced 11 new cases on Wednesday.

South Dakota is now up to 41 total cases of the novel coronavirus. The negative number also jumped up to 819 cases, while the number of recovered COVID-19 cases has gone up to 13.

Eight days ago, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz closed all the bars and restaurants in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Gov.Walz issued an executive order directing Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota’s number of Coronavirus cases rose 25 on Wednesday to a total of 287.

The stay at home order goes into effect Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls will ask the Sioux Falls Department of Health to pass stricter measures regulating social gatherings in the city.

The measure will follow those recommended by Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order issued on Tuesday.

The measures include any bar, restaurant, brewery, cafe, casino, coffee shop, recreational or athletic facility, health club or entertainment venue to limit it to 10 people gatherings.

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that they would be postponing the Tokyo Olympics by about a year.

USD Assistant Director of Track and Field, Derek Miles, was a three time Olympian, including a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic Games.

Miles shares his thoughts on the decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics and how it could benefit the athletes and Tokyo.

From the Capital News Bureau in Pierre, South Dakota employers that created jobs through loans from a specific state government program, could be getting temporary relief.

The state Board of Economic Development will decide in a teleconference on Thursday.

The board will be asked to let the commissioner defer three months of payments for borrowers that can show their business was negatively affected by COVID-19.