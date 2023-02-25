NAIROBI, KENYA (Associated Press) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden says there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for President Joe Biden’s reelection announcement.

She made the comments in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Kenya, the second and final stop of her five-day visit to Africa.

The president has long said it’s his intention to seek reelection, but he has yet to make it official, keeping the political world in suspense.

President Biden was asked about his wife’s comments just hours later in an interview with ABC News. He laughed and said, “God love her” and added that he had “other things to finish” before getting into a “full-blown campaign.”