SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Some may say Summer is officially underway now that public pools and waterparks are open in Sioux Falls.

The pools are open, and the city is ready for summer.

“It’s been a long road. We’ve had three weeks of preseason training and we’re very excited for customers to have the pools open for today and for the summer,” Jean Pearson, Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator, said.

At Drake Springs, many kids as well as adults are out having fun.

“We’ve got the lazy river and that’s a huge draw. People really enjoy the lazy river. Drake Springs also has a high dive.”

That’s Takoda Camphor’s favorite.

“They’ll let you do a front flip off the diving board,” Camphor said.

Other swimmers also like the diving board.

“The diving board is so fun.”

“I went off the biggest diving board here.”

“And there’s a whole bunch of water and it’s fun to get wet.”

“I like going underwater.”

“I actually really like the diving boards.”

All this fun couldn’t be done without a full staff of lifeguards.

“Sioux Falls has been good to us. The community has sent their young people to for us, so we’re really lucky to have all of our facilities open this summer,” Pearson said.

Opening day was short lived. Due to the weather, the outdoor pools closed at 5 pm.